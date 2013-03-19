Feds Investigating Microsoft Over Foreign Bribery Claims

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Microsoft is being investigated by legal teams from the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission over alleged kickback payments to foreign government officials.

Microsoft is said to have had business partners who bribed prominent characters in order to win software contracts. The allegations come from a former Microsoft staffer in China, but may concern Microsoft resellers in Romania and Italy too. As yet Microsoft has not been accused of wrongdoing. The company completed its own internal investigation about potential bribes in China in 2010.

The PC giant has been in many legal crosshairs for some time now, and recently had a $730 million fine levied against it by the EU for monopoly abuses in the browser market. Separately it’s thought that the company may face a billion-dollar fine from Danish regulators over improper actions during a 2002 acquisition.

