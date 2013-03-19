Are The Krebs, Ars Technica, Mat Honan Hacks Linked?

The same hacker believed to be involved in a recent SWAT team attack on journalist Brian Krebs’s home and a DDoS attack on Ars Technica may also have been responsible for hacking Wired journalist Mat Honan. Krebs wrote on his blog that he uncovered leads tracing back to a hacker using the alias “Phobia,” who worked with the Team Hype crew. Phobia, in reality a 20-year-old Connecticut resident named Ryan Stevenson, also played a role in the infamous hack of Honan’s online life.