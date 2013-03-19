Smartwatch Fever Hits Samsung Too, As It Races Apple

Samsung is, according to its EVP of mobile , actually working on a smartwatch, and has in fact been “preparing the watch product for so long.” Lee Young Hee wouldn’t be drawn on the specifications, arrival date, or price for the device in an interview in Seoul, but said that the watch was “definitely one” of its upcoming products.

Though this is but a tiny sliver of information, it’s got the tech press all a-quiver. The implication to some is clear: Samsung is trying to beat Apple, to a product that is still a wild Apple rumor. As a business development story it’s interesting, because Samsung has–the courts agree–made much headway in the Android smartphone space by copying Apple, and may be doing so again now.

One thing we can say, though, is that the smartwatch business, as one of the most straightforward pieces of wearable technology, is about to become much more dynamic.

Could a Samsung S-watch* actually beat an Apple iWatch? Would you buy either of them?

*(Yes, we suspect a certain Swiss wristwatch company would object to a Samsung product named like this, even with a “Galaxy” in the mix)

[Image: Flickr user Janitors]