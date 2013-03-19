Funny Or Die’s Steve Jobs Movie, “iSteve,” Beats Ashton Kutcher And Aaron Sorkin To The Punchline

Two high-profile movies in production and post-production about Steve Jobs have been beaten to the release date by Funny Or Die ‘s first long-form movie.

iSteve, which will be released online on April 15, is a pastiche of the life of the Apple founder and stars Justin Long, the I’m A Mac guy. The movie was apparently written in just three days, and filmed in five.

“In true Internet fashion, it’s not based on very thorough research–essentially a cursory look at the Steve Jobs Wikipedia page,” said Ryan Perez, the writer and director of iSteve. “It’s very silly. But it looks at his whole life.”

The original release date for iJobs, an indie movie starring Ashton Kutcher, has been postponed from its April 19 due date due to insufficient marketing time. Also in the works: an Aaron Sorkin-scripted number still in production with Sony.