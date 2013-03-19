Douglas Rushkoff On The Real-Time Ethics of “Digital Presentism”

That was my experience on encountering Slaveryfootprint.org , a website that helps you calculate how many slaves are currently working for you. It adds up the stuff you have, and then figures out how many people were forced to dig, assemble, or carry it for you–against their will. It’s a startling example of how the Net can make the invisible, visible. In the real world, we just hold the iPhone or use an appliance; the web can allow us to see all the human time that has been packed into its creation.

The Internet–in stark contrast to media that went before it–helps break down the barriers of time and space that kept us removed from the people and places exploited by our bad habits. Though entirely virtual, the Net nonetheless makes us more, not less, aware of what has long been too far away to care about in any real way.

Now, anyone who has read my stuff knows I am a fan of real life. I am convinced that real people engaging in the real world enjoy a level of connection and a breadth of communication unavailable to people using text, video, or whatever might be coming from Silicon Valley this century or next. But we are nonetheless connected to many people quite intimately even though they are thousands of miles away. I’m not just talking about relatives who have moved far away, but strangers whose lives are invisibly intertwined with our own–particularly in a civilization with giant conglomerates and global supply chains.

In fact, as I understand our moment in history, we are on the brink of a level of connectedness and awareness we haven’t enjoyed in close to a thousand years. Except while our connectedness in the past derived from being in the same place, our connectedness today is based on being in the same time.

The last great era of connectedness for most of us in the West was the Late Middle Ages. It was then that we invented the bazaar–the freewheeling marketplace where people traded goods, stories, and ideas. Everyone gathered on market days to procure produce, gossip, and even spiritual truths and romantic love. The bazaar was a local happening, and bonded us by place. We knew our pastor, our miller, our blacksmith, and our farmer personally and in person. We knew whose products were the best, as well as how our producers treated their workers and neighbors.

The bazaar was so successful both commercially and culturally that it threatened the wealthiest and most powerful members of the aristocracy and the Church. Back in feudal times, lords enjoyed total dominion over the peasants. With the rise of this new merchant class of connected traders and people, that dominion was slipping away. New laws were written that made peer-to-peer transaction and small businesses illegal or at least untenable. Chartered monopolies–or what we now think of as corporations–took over, and the Industrial Age began.

The opposite of the local bazaar, the Industrial Age marketplace, was about distance. Rugs woven in India, spices gathered in China, and diamonds mined in Africa made their way to England, Holland, and eventually the United States. Consumers saw only the products, and never the processes behind them. The former bond between producer and consumer was replaced by the brand: A picture of a tiger, Quaker, or elf stood in for the worker and factory actually producing the cereal, oatmeal, or cookie.