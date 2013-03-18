Reddit Debuts Original YouTube Series

Just in case you need another reason to visit Reddit : The popular online community became the latest site to debut its own original programming on Monday , posting the first three episodes of its new web series Explain Like I’m Five. The series, which is based one of the site’s popular threads , began with episodes explaining the conflict in Syria, Existentialism and Friedrich Nietzsche, and the stock market.

The series, according to the Hollywood Reporter, is funded by YouTube.

“For us, it’s more about encouraging the Reddit community and bigger community of producers, filmmakers and animators out there to create content, video, web series, shows … based on Reddit content,” Reddit General Manager Erik Martin told the Hollywood Reporter.