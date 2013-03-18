Facebook Breaks Down March Madness Loyalties

With March Madness in full swing, Facebook compiled data from its users who “liked” different teams that made the tournament and mapped out the results. According to Facebook, more than a million users “liked” one of the 68 teams to make the NCAA Tournament.

The results are broken down according to team, by NCAA tournament region, rivalries, Cinderellas and conferences.

For example, this map of the East region shows that Facebook users in Maine weirdly seem to be overwhelmingly pro-Hoosiers, Marquette and Syracuse.





Meanwhile, Duke seems to be the most well-liked team in the tournament’s Midwest bracket according to this map.





For the rest of the maps, click here. And for more March Madness stories from Fast Company click here, here and here.

[Image: Flickr user PursuethePassion]