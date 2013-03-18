Listen Up: PublicStuff Makes It Easy For Cities And Residents To “Talk”

Graffiti, potholes, gushing fire hydrants, even that weird gassy smell wafting from the sewer just got easier to report, thanks to a host of new tools from PublicStuff .

If you don’t know them yet, the three-year old New York City-based PublicStuff is a digital communications system for residents and local governments that’s designed to facilitate reports like those, as well as provide access to city services. Think of it as 311 version 2.0.

So far, over 200 cities are using the platform, but residents of any municipality can download the app for free and plug in their request, which PublicStuff will route to the appropriate city agency. CEO Lily Liu tells Fast Company she hopes the new features take PublicStuff beyond resolving inquiries about trash pickup or alternate side of the street parking and into motivating residents to get more involved in improving their communities.

Along the path to achieving its community goals, PublicStuff has stumbled upon a novel way to bridge communication between speakers of different languages–through its One Voice instant translation technology. “As a person who came from a household where more than one language was spoken, if your city makes you try to navigate a phone menu or website in English, you won’t communicate as much,” Liu says. The service offers real-time translation for 16 languages, which Liu says took about six months to develop and refine. For instance, there’s no word for graffiti in Vietnamese, but users can input the closest colloquial term and still get the right result.

Push notifications give city officials a way to make residents aware of events, emergency alerts, or updates on the status of their service requests. And speaking of requests, cities can comb Twitter to locate custom search terms and those tweets can be pulled in and directed through the PublicStuff platform.





Though concerned citizens have reported (and resolved) a range of issues including the neighbor’s dog who farts and what to do about too many crossfit runners, Liu’s most excited by the potential of PublicStuff’s Community Catalyst Program. Inspired by the “keeping up with the Joneses” mentality that’s motivated residents to compete for the lowest energy usage, Liu says the program offers citizens a chance to earn bragging rights by sharing the stories behind their service requests and having them broadcast across PublicStuff’s social media channels, newsletter, and website.

For all its usefulness, PublicStuff has attracted two rounds of funding for a total of $6.5 million and signed up cities such as Philadelphia and Oceanside, California.