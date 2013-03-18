Japanese Company Unveils Remote Controlled Toilet

Japanese tech firm Strapya has come up with the latest in home technology: A remote controlled toilet. The new $16 “Remote Control Japanese Style Toilet” is a toilet-shaped, standard sized remote control car designed for driving small items such as soda cans around a house. Manufacturer Strapya recommends that users don’t use the miniature remote controlled toilet to actually take care of any bodily functions, and to use it as a novelty item instead. As Strapya’s English-language ad copy puts it, “It’s probably best not to do your business in this […] It’s actually designed for fun, and probably would not be a very ideal place for you to do your business. Just a thought.” The remote control toilet lacks a drain.
These things being what they are, tech blog Technabob also points out that there are very cute YouTube videos of the remote control toilet driving around.