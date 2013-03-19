To Jump-start Innovation, Think Side Projects

The wonder-inducing racer started out as just side project. As Sean Blanda reports for 99u, production company B-Reel has built a process for bringing sparks of insight to market.

Check the method below.

Serendipity has a way of arriving unannounced. So when the muse shows up, you need to get the ideas down. That’s why B-Reel keeps a company-wide Google Doc of any “sparks” that pop out of conversations.

And it’s company policy that every idea, no matter how trivial it seems or how immature the market feels, gets documented.

Every week, B-Reel higher-ups search through the sparks for would-be projects. Blanda reports that they ask a few key questions: