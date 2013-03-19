How Kings County Distillery Made Its Moonshine A Hit With Substance Over Style

Editor’s Note: This story contains one of our 10 Best Business Lessons of 2013. For the full list, click here .

In 2010, Kings County Distillery–the first whiskey distillery in New York City since the prohibition era–started churning out moonshine and bourbon in a building that was once a bank and later home to a company that made burial shrouds.

Cofounders Colin Spoelman and David Haskell found out during the planning stages that Haskell’s grandfather was a New York bootlegger during prohibition; Spoelman, meanwhile, had grown up in a dry county in Kentucky (which seems a particularly harsh irony for a bourbon lover). Booze was in their blood.

Today, they run a commercial distillery whose small-batch products have garnered boldly positive reviews. The New York Times says Kings County’s barrel-aged whiskey has an “almost piney tang of new American oak embracing the grain”; GQ said of its moonshine that there’s “no grimace when you take a sip–just a mild burn that makes you want another.”

So the product wasn’t the problem. Despite a quirky backstory and a seemingly national passion for all things Brooklyn, the branding was. Spoelman, who still works part-time at an architectural firm, says the packaging in particular had him stumped.

“The architect I work for refuses to design facades; he says it’s more about what it does and less about what it looks like,” Spoelman says. “I got into that same sort of dilemma–how do you design a logo and the appearance?”

Instead of killing himself to replicate old-timey fonts or come up with a brand identity, he typed out some labels on a typewriter.