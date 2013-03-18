Jack Dorsey’s Dream Job Is Mayor Of New York

Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey was on 60 Minutes last night, where he spoke again about his New York mayoral ambitions. The tech innovator, who was on the show to talk about his mobile payment system Square , first talked about his political dreams a couple of years back, in a Vanity Fair profile .

“What I love about New York is the electricity I feel right away… it’s chaos,” he said. “It’s kind of like being caught in a car during a thunderstorm.” It was an interesting analogy for Dorsey to use, given that Hurricane Sandy is still so fresh in the memory for many New Yorkers. Frankenstorm, as it was dubbed, effectively punched the city’s lights out.

