Facebook Names New CTO: Report

Facebook has named veteran Vice President of Engineering Mike Schroepfer as its new CTO, TechCrunch reported Friday afternoon. According to the report, Schroepfer has led most of the social network’s mobile efforts in his five years at the company.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Schroepfer worked as the Vice President of Engineering at Mozilla and previously at Sun Microsystems. A source told TechCrunch his promotion comes as a recognition of his “long service to the company.”

Schroepfer replaces Bret Taylor, who left the company last year.