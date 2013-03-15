How To Be More Responsible With Your Smartphone On St. Patrick’s Day

With St. Patrick’s Day coming up this weekend, there will be tons of chances for funny videos, Instagram photos, and checking out some new apps that can help keep the party going. We spoke with Webby Awards executive director David-Michel Davies for the three rules on how to be responsible on social media and technology–while using it effectively this weekend.

1. Lay Off The Video: Sure, we now have the ability to record, post, and save everything and everyone that’s going on around us–but is it making us too formal? “I think that during St. Patrick’s day or the Super Bowl or SXSW or a music festival, these are places that people really go unwind,” Davies said. “Of course it’s a celebratory thing and part of it is unwinding and being social and saying things to people that you don’t have to worry about seeing elsewhere, or dancing badly that you don’t want to see on YouTube.” His suggestion? Post only generic things that definitely won’t embarrass you later. Which means, for the most part: Stop worrying about it, put down the phone and have some fun.

2. Use some of the apps that can help you party responsibly: Apps like the DrinkTracker can help revelers keep track of their alcohol consumption, while new apps that measure blood alcohol levels (though we wouldn’t count on them to being the end all in determining someone’s BAC). There’s also apps that can stop you from calling your ex, and Foursquare can help you find your friends. Avoid the ones that project your thoughts to the world though, Davies said. “Delete the Twitter app from your phone,” Davies adds. “Generally, when you reinstall it, it will still work (without having to set it up again).” That goes for the Facebook app too.

3. And of course … use common sense: “I think the rules for St. Patrick’s Day are the same as the rules (on social media) for every day,” Davies said. “Remember that whatever you say can be read at later times (without context).”

[Image: Flickr user Selbe B]