NYC Tech Companies Relocating Downtown To Expand On Silicon Alley

Back in September, the Bloomberg administration started a contest to lure New York City’s tech, media, and design firms to lower Manhattan by granting them prizes of up to $250,000 to relocate out of the usual haunts, such as Silicon Alley.
The five winning companies, announced last night, are Paperless Post, the Flatiron School, STELLAService, Booker, and Grapeshot. Each will receive $250,000 to relocate or expand operations in the lower part of the city, which will give a dose of tech and hip to the city’s traditionally sleepy Financial District.
[Image: Flickr user nosha]