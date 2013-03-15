NYC Tech Companies Relocating Downtown To Expand On Silicon Alley

Back in September, the Bloomberg administration started a contest to lure New York City’s tech, media, and design firms to lower Manhattan by granting them prizes of up to $250,000 to relocate out of the usual haunts, such as Silicon Alley .

The five winning companies, announced last night, are Paperless Post, the Flatiron School, STELLAService, Booker, and Grapeshot. Each will receive $250,000 to relocate or expand operations in the lower part of the city, which will give a dose of tech and hip to the city’s traditionally sleepy Financial District.

[Image: Flickr user nosha]