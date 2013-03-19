Chew On This Branding Dilemma: Are Controversial Products Worth The Trouble Long Term?

Energy drinks, packed with caffeine, have surged in sales in North America ever since the successful introduction of Red Bull in the U.S. in 1997. Since then, the widespread usage of these highly-caffeinated drinks has caused a myriad of controversies. Let’s review, shall we?

And just in case we haven’t cited enough problems with energy drinks, there is also a new study that shows that U.S. emergency room visits caused by energy drinks doubled in just four years (from 10,000 in 2007 to 20,000 in 2011)–and most of the victims are young adults or teens.

OK, we understand: energy drinks are popular these days because people are really, really tired. Really tired. But clearly, providing jolts of caffeine in the form of colorfully-packaged bottled drinks is not only controversial, but also life-threatening.

So why in the world would one of the world’s biggest food corporations, Wrigley, want to introduce an energy gum now?

Yes, in the midst of all this energy drink sturm and drang, Wrigley’s Alert Energy Caffeine Gum is coming soon to a store counter near you. Now, supposedly this gum will be targeted at over-25 adults (with oh-so-helpful warning labels on how to control caffeine consumption), but we all know who’s going to be the main market for this new eyes-wide-open gum–those same teens and young adults who are currently being hospitalized for energy drink overdoses.

It’s clear there’s a market for this product. What’s less clear, from a branding perspective, is whether the extra corporate profits are worth wading into a product sector that’s already scarred with health scares and threatened with multiple investigations in multiple countries.

With more and more attention being given to our society’s struggles with obesity (which is now beginning to be a bigger global crisis than hunger), might Wrigley instead turn their attention to developing a gum that helps with weight management? Or some other product that helps people, instead of one that is just waiting to be abused by younger consumers?