Eric Schmidt’s Next Stop? Myanmar

By Nina Mandell1 minute Read

Google’s Eric Schmidt is heading to Myanmar.

The company’s executive chairman will visit the slowly-opening country as part of a trip to “several countries in Asia to connect with local partners,” a Google spokesman told the Wall Street Journal.

Schmidt’s visit to Myanmar comes only weeks after he made a high-profile trip to North Korea, where he reportedly discussed widening internet access with the North Korean leaders (much to the U.S. State Department’s disapproval).

Earlier this month, reps from a variety of tech companies including Google went on a USAID-sponsored trip to Myanmar to meet with young entrepreneurs and talk about improving the country’s internet infrastructure.

[Image: Flickr user jdlasica]

