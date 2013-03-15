Hacker Previously Threatened Indicted Journo Keys

A prominent Reuters journalist formerly employed at the Tribune Company was indicted on Thursday of conspiring with Anonymous to hack into the website of the Los Angeles Times, a Tribune property. However, there is something fishy about the Matthew Keys case: Allegations of Keys’ collaboration with Anonymous were first made in 2011. Moreover, an Anonymous member-turned-government witness previously threatened to expose Keys.

Keys, a social media editor at Reuters, is accused by the federal government of abetting Anonymous’ break-in into the Tribune Co.’s content management system (CMS). On December 14 and 15, 2010, a hacker named “Sharpie” altered an existing Times story to read “Pressure Builds In House To Elect CHIPPY 1337.” Chippy1337 is a hacker crew with alleged tie to Anonymous.

A screenshot of the hacked story, archived by the Times, is shown below.





Right now, Keys faces up to 30 years in prison for allegedly handing over login info for the Tribune Co.’s CMS to participants in an Anonymous chat room. The Eastern District of California’s indictment (PDF), as published by the Huffington Post, contains what appear to be detailed chat logs between Keys and Anonymous affiliates. But the question remains, how did the government receive the alleged chat logs?

In March 2011, Hector Xavier Monsegur, a New York-based hacker affiliated with Anonymous and LulzSec known as “Sabu,” posted a tweet identifying Keys as a participant in the Times hack. Monsegur was arrested in March 2012, and unsealed court records indicate that he began cooperating with the government almost immediately. Monsegur has previous drug arrests and is the single father of two small children–both strong inducements to collaboration with the U.S. Attorney.

http://tinyurl.com/mattkeysexposed AESCracked/Matt Keys was former producer for Tribune sites. Gave full control of LATimes.com to hackers. — The Real Sabu (@anonymouSabu) March 22, 2011

Monsegur, it seems, previously threatened Keys. The Reuters reporter, in one of his first blog posts at his new job, detailed threats made against him. Keys was open about gaining access to a chat room frequented by Anonymous-affiliated hackers, and posted screen captures to Reuters’ blog. Shortly after Keys disclosed to Monsegur that he took screencaps, he was banned from the chat room and a blanket threat was issued that he would “destroy the reputation” of anyone who exposed him or Anonymous. Keys wrote: