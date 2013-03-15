Dropbox Acquires Mailbox

Under the deal, the Wall Street Journal reported, the employees of Mailbox’s owner Orchestra Inc. will join Dropbox and Mailbox will remain as a standalone app.

The Dropbox founders in a blog post Friday said the two companies were a natural match.

“Dropbox doesn’t replace your folders or your hard drive: it makes them better. The same is true with Mailbox, it doesn’t replace your email: it makes it better,” Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi wrote. “Whether it’s your Dropbox or your Mailbox, we want to find ways to simplify your life.”

Mailbox’s team said in a post that they needed more help dealing with their astronomical growth since the product launched in February. So far, it is just available on iOS systems and with Gmail, but the company wants to expand it to be available on other systems. It’s likely a bigger company like Dropbox can give them resources to more easily do that.

“We can’t wait to put Mailbox in the hands of everyone who wants it. This means not only continuing to scale the service, but also including support for more email providers and mobile devices,” the Mailbox team wrote. “Add to that a host of new features and we’ve got a LOT of work to do, certainly more than our current team of 14 can handle. We need to grow and we need to grow thoughtfully, with top-notch people who share our goals and values.”

[Image: Flickr user beautyredefined]