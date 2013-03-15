10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Weed At Work, Psychopathic Bosses, And More

1. Nick Offerman’s Bizarre NSFW Movie Promo Has Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, And Lots Of Pot
Co.Create
This is why you cannot smoke weed at work.
2. Your Boss Isn’t Just A Psychopath—It’s Way Worse Than That
Co.Exist
Protect yourself from office politics and the psychos that you work with using these tips.
3. From Google Ventures: 4 Steps For Combining The Hacker Way With Design Thinking
Co.Design
Google Ventures adheres to these 4 principles to move their partners forward.
4. Nicholas Felton Unveils His Latest Annual Report
Co.Design
Nicholas Felton (Facebook’s timeline creator) has infographed his life over the past year. Check out what he has been up to and see what a year of human life looks like on a graph.
5. From An Apple Alum, An App That Makes Design Presentations A Cinch
Co.Design
This software allows you to make mock-ups without any design chops–pretty cool stuff.
6. 7 Of The Biggest Lies In Graphic Design
Co.Design
Don’t get caught saying or believing this crap.
7. This Company’s Hourly Exercise Breaks Make It More Fit, Sure, But Also More Successful
Fast Company
2 minutes of exercise on the hour, every hour–looks like a great way to stimulate the mind and body.
8. Bang With Friends’ “Bang With SXSW” Gets Banned In Austin But Still Hooks Up
Fast Company
Bang With Friends cannot be stopped and has taken over SXSW one hotel room at a time.
9. The Disaster Shelter You Want To Live In Way More Than A FEMA Trailer
Co.Exist
These port-a-potty-looking disaster shelters are portable, completely modular, and last up to 10 years. Definitely beats a tent.
10. 5 Paths To Doing Great Work At A Terrible Company
Co.Design
Brian Millar offers 5 tips to overcome your mired work situation.
