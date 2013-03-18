The Best Meetings Happen Around The Block

Are tweets, statuses, pins, pokes, and pixels dominating your life? This week, as part of our #unplug series , we’re re-posting some of our favorite stories from the archives, with a special focus on the beauty of a tech break, the power of analog, and how a little quiet can kickstart creativity.

Nilofer Merchant doesn’t hold back. Whether she’s defining the rules of the social era or giving TED talks, the CEO turned thinkfluencer is naming our maladies. In her sights? What you’re probably doing right now–sitting.

What we need is a little design thinking about what we use meetings for.

“We spend more time sitting (average 9.3 hours a day) than sleeping (7.7 hours),” she recently wrote for Wired, “and it doesn’t even occur to us that this is not OK.”

Sitting, Merchant says, is becoming the new smoking. It’s killing us, making us look bad, and is not even necessary.

What we need is a little design thinking about what we use meetings for. If you’re meeting one on one, Merchant argues, you’re trying to explore ideas, connect with each other, and develop shared purpose–all of which are well suited to a side-by-side walk more than a suffocatingly bland conference room.

We need to be more active in our working lives. We need the walk-n-talk.

Is it even possible?

Yes, we can. And if you do go analog, you’ll be with the people that you’re meeting with, rather than your mesmerizing device. Still you might have a few objections to walking and talking, which Merchant has anticipated: