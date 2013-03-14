Where Did Google Reader’s Users Go? Check Your Phone

“If I walk into the street,” says Ashley Harrison, “ and say to someone, hey, what’s RSS? And I’ve done this, they’ll say, it’s that orange button but I don’t really know what to do with it.”

But that hasn’t stopped him from building a business on the “Really Simple Syndication” technology. His company, Mediafed, monetizes RSS feeds for publications by inserting display ads in them. By working with more than 2,000 publications such as the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Guardian, it has accumulated more than 200 million active users across different RSS readers.

A few years ago, however, he started to notice Google Reader traffic to RSS feeds dwindling. In 2011, Google Reader accounted for 16% of Mediafed RSS feed readership on March 14. On the same date last year, it accounted for 13%. And by this Thursday, the day that Google announced it would withdraw its support for the reader, that percentage had dwindled to 8%. It was clear that, as Google mentioned in a blog post announcing Reader’s retirement, “over the years usage has declined.”





But at the same time, the number of readers Mediafed reached through RSS feeds was growing–from about 100 million monthly users in March 2012 to 200 million monthly users this month. The company had taken on additional publications, which accounted for some of this growth. But Harrison chalks up the rest to mobile.

“What we’re saying is yes, the name RSS has been dead for some time,” he says. “But actually the medium, or the protocol is in really rude health … In the last two years there’s been a plethora of really good user UIs.” As Google Reader traffic for Mediafed’s partner RSS feeds has declined, mobile traffic on the same RSS feeds has increased 32% to 40% in the last year.

Increasingly popular social news reader apps such as Pulse and Flipboard, and Taptu–the social news reader app Mediafed acquired last year when it realized readers were shifting to mobile–are built on RSS, though their users might not even realize they’re using that technology. In fact, they often have an option to import Google Reader feeds.

Pulse

“The technology is alive and well, but RSS feed readers as a conception are slowly being phased out by better ways of finding content,” says Roman Karachinsky, the CEO of News360, a social news app that learns what readers like in order to deliver relevant content. He puts the situation in automotive terms. “To me an RSS feed like Google Reader is like a car,” he says. “It has the steering wheel, it has the engine, it has the radio, but there’s not really a way you can make it significantly better unless you go way beyond the car and you make, like, a self-driving car…Google+ and Google Currents [Google’s Flipboard-like product], that’s kind of the self-driving cars of content consumption, while Google Reader is the car. It’s really nice. It’s a BMW, but there’s not really that much more you can add to it without making making it completely different.”