Join Our Live Video Hangout: Inside Myspace’s Dramatic Redesign

As we explore in the May issue, Myspace is attempting to do what few sites have managed to pull off: a back-from-the-dead comeback. In 2006 Myspace was not only the top social network but the most-visited site of any kind. Then Facebook came along with a simpler and superior user experience, rendering ad-cluttered Myspace irrelevant.

Central to the Myspace makeover is its elegant new design, by Josephmark, a digital design studio in Brisbane, Australia. The site could not feel more different. Dynamic visuals. Horizontal scrolling. Instant search without a search bar.





