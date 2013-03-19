Revamped Rockbot Hacks Miller Time

Social music app Rockbot uses music to gamify happy hour–and make sure Nickelback’s biggest fan doesn’t ruin your night out with a sack of quarters at the jukebox.

Rockbot, which is backed by Google Ventures, Detroit Venture Partners, and others to the tune of $1.2 million, is rolling out its redesigned app this week, having recently taken over 15 bars in Austin during SXSW, and it’s announcing new partners Miller Lite beer and 19 locations of bowling alley chain Lucky Strike. It’s a big step toward making Rockbot a more appealing service to venues who would otherwise jack in an iPad, Pandora, or some satellite service.

“I think it really solves the problem for businesses that are trying to create an experience that attracts consumers,” says Garrett Dodge, Rockbot’s 34-year-old cofounder and CEO. “And music is an important piece of that. And Rockbot is a piece of that, too.”

Along the way, it might even transform your next dentist visit into a singalong. But let’s start with drinks.





Bars are always looking for new ways to attract patrons. Their vendors are always looking for new ways to get those patrons to buy more product–say, beer. That’s why every one of ’em vie for placement on taps and give away free branded beverage napkins and neon signs (you thought that was a design choice?).

In Rockbot, “We have found that the social media component has helped tremendously in getting our brand out there,” said Steven Foster, owner and CEO of Lucky Strike, in a news release out today. “We have customers not only sharing their check-ins at our locations but also sharing their music selections.”