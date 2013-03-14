How Technology Has Changed The Selection Of A New Pope

So how much has changed since Pope Benedict XVI was chosen to lead the Catholic Church ?

This amazing contrast posted on Facebook by NBC News is one illustration of the changes in use of technology and social media in capturing history.

A few other signs of the time of the new Pope: The Vatican immediately re-activiated the Pope’s Twitter account upon the selection of a new Pope (it was shut down when Pope Benedict XVI stepped down earlier this month) and there was an iPhone app to provide interested parties all the information about all of the Cardinals who were in the running for Pope.





What do you think will change by the next time a Pope is elected? Let us know in the comments.

[Image: Flickr user Catholic Church]