YouTube Capture Now Available On iPad and iPad Mini

Uploading that hilarious video of your friends singing karaoke to YouTube from your iPad just got a little bit easier. YouTube introduced YouTube Capture for iPads and iPad minis , now available in the app store. The new app gives users the ability to film, edit, color correct and post video.

While we joke that the app is great for uploading hilarious on-the-spot videos, it can also be a useful tool for filming and instantly uploading breaking news and moments to YouTube.

The app has been available for iPhones since January.

