Google Reader Is Dead, But Digg, Zite Are Among These Alternatives [Updated]

So let us now turn to the alternatives. That’s right, fear not chums, for there are other tools, other sites, other rivers that will flow newsy links at a swift pace. Let us consider what it is you’re looking for, and then help match you with the best choice. They’re all free, unless indicated.

If you’re in denial (atrocious river joke ahoy!) about GR’s demise.

Then you need Feedly, my friends. It’s simple, it’s free, it’s multi-talented (in that it’s available as a web service as well as an iOS and Android app. It has both a Save For Later and a History function, and it’s great for sharing on social media. The Old Reader. It is, it says, just like Google Reader was back before October 2011. Still in beta, it seems to be more like a quirky reader created by and for people miffed at Mountain View’s changes to Google Reader. Will it last? Hmmm.

NewsBlur. NewsBlur has both free and premium models. The upside of the free version is that it’s, uh, free, the downside is that you can only see 10 feeds at a time, with a grand total of 64 in total. Pay $1 per month, however, and it becomes the RSS equivalent of an all-you-can-eat Mongolian buffet. That is, unlimited.

If you’re a visual person.

With a slightly suspect motto (“DJ your news” !!?), Taptu works as both a curated feed and one you can edit yourself, adding your favorite websites to Taptu’s existing picks. One grouse is that the Taptu apps are a bit slow to react, but it’s easy to switch to your browser should you want to explore a link in-depth. And there’s also Pulse, which LinkedIn has reportedly expressed an interest in. How much of an interest? Somewhere between $50 million and $100 million, actually.

If you’re a mobile social media obsessive

Can we interest you in Flipboard? It’s only iOS and Android based, with no web presence at all, and works off your Flickr, Twitter and Facebook feeds. It looks good, is more magazine than river, so molto bene for tablet users. And what about Google Currents? A-ha! I bet you didn’t even know that Google has a sort of replacement for its Reader service. Well, it does! And it’s also going to be a big hit for tablet and mobile users. It’s free–huzzah!–and it turns all your reading matter into a well-designed online magazine, as well as featuring breaking news alerts.

If you want to impress with your geekiness/need a news feed sidebar on your website.

Fever. Costing a one-time fee of $30, this feed demands a lot of input. But once you’re done with it, Fever will show you what everyone else is reading–hence the name. It’s for those of you who are nuts about web analytics. See also Managing News. As is NetVibes. It’s old-school RSS feed, if you’re the kind of person who’s still rolling in Adidas shelltoes and Swifty Lazar spectacle frames, but it also has the ability to give you up-to-the minute analytics on your own site. This is for the pros, baby. And the Premium edition, which includes analytics, will cost you a very pro-style $499 per month. The feed alone is free.