Say Farewell To Google Reader

Google announced Wednesday that it is getting rid of a number of its products in a wave of what the company calls “spring cleaning.” Most noteworthy on the cut list: Google Reader , a product which millions use every day to cull together stories on their favorite news topics. Apparently not enough people have stuck with it, though.

“While the product has a loyal following, over the years usage has declined. So, on July 1, 2013, we will retire Google Reader,” Urs Hölzle, SVP Technical Infrastructure wrote. “Users and developers interested in RSS alternatives can export their data, including their subscriptions, with Google Takeout over the course of the next four months.”

Other products on the chopping block include Google Building Maker, Search API for Shopping, Google Cloud Connect, Google Voice for BlackBerry, and Snapseed Desktop for Macintosh and Windows.

“These changes are never easy,” Hölzle wrote. “But by focusing our efforts, we can concentrate on building great products that really help in their lives.”

[Photo by Flickr user strollers]