Apple’s Phil Schiller Takes Swipe At Samsung

Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller took a swipe at rival Samsung on Wednesday, a day before Samsung is set to launch the latest version of its flagship smartphone. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Schiller said phones (like those sold by Samsung) that use Android operating software aren’t as good as Apple phones.

“Android is often given a free replacement for a feature phone and the experience isn’t as good as an iPhone,” Schiller told the newspaper.

He added that Android phones aren’t as good because they cobble together a variety of different products.

“When you take an Android device out of the box, you have to sign up to nine accounts with different vendors to get the experience iOS comes with,” he said. “They don’t work seamlessly together.”

While Apple claims that four times as many users switch from Android to iPhone than vice versa, the swipes may show a bit of concern from Apple as the new Samsung Galaxy is set to launch. As VentureBeat points out, this isn’t the first time Schiller’s taken an un-Apple-like swipe at its competitor. In response to a security report that 79% of smartphones infected with malware were Androids, Schiller tweeted out a link to the findings with the words “Be careful.”

It’s not a one-sided fight, though. Samsung has also spent a large portion of its ad budget painting iPhones and Apple as inferior phones for either nerds who wait in lines and get overexcited over small things, or in one commercial, the main character’s older parents.

[Photo by Flickr user Dave Schumaker]