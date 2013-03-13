Apps Have A New Place On Facebook Newsfeed

Facebook Apps will have more of a place on users’ newsfeed, the social media network said Wednesday. Posts and life events now appearing on the right side of timeline and other things like content from apps will appear in the left column of timeline and on the About tab.

Facebook is also making apps more useful: Users can add things from apps they use to some of the new sections on Facebook’s newsfeed including books, music and fitness sections. They can also use apps as a separate standalone section on their timeline.

The new features are being rolled out starting today, the company said, and come a week after Facebook unveiled its new newsfeed.



