Veronica Mars May Return Thanks To Kickstarter

Do you love your favorite TV show enough to fund it? Veronica Mars creator Rob Thomas and star Kristen Bell have started a Kickstarter account (you can see it here) asking fans to fund the return of the cult show, which was axed in 2007. For those who never caught it, Veronica Mars was about the daughter of a private investigator who follows her in her father’s career path.
After low ratings, the show was axed by the UPN and CW networks. Now, Thomas and Bell hope to raise $2 million by April 12 via Kickstarter in order to fund a Veronica Mars movie. The tally as of post time: A little less than $546,000 to go.
[Image courtesy of flickr user the_ml]