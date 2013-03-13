WhatsApp Will Embrace BlackBerry 10 After All

While Netflix is still holding out, BlackBerry users will be pleased to hear that the incredibly popular WhatsApp messaging app is about to make its debut on BlackBerry’s new BlackBerry 10 operating system.

WhatsApp for BlackBerry 10 is a fully native application that features “real-time push notifications,” reports Tech Crunch. WhatsApp has been a part of Android and iOS for a while now, so it’s about time BlackBerry users also got the free texting service. WhatsApp will also be full integrated into BlackBerry contacts, so users can get messaging immediately.

[Image courtesy of flickr user jagelado]