The Secret Life Of A Chinese Military Hacker

What’s life like inside the top-secret People’s Liberation Army hacking unit in China ? Pretty sad and lonely, from the sound of things. A blog believed to be from a 25-year-old hacker in Shanghai reveals a detailed account of his life as part of what is believed to be the world’s largest institutionalized hacking operation .

Calling himself “Rocy Bird,” the young hacker, whose real family name is Wang, wrote that he worked from 8 am to 5:30 pm for little pay, often ate instant ramen noodles and wanted to escape, the Los Angeles Times reports. “Fate has made me feel that I am imprisoned,” he wrote in his first entry on Sina.com. He wrote some 625 posts between 2006 and 2009 before the blog was discontinued.

The Los Angeles Times tried to contact Wang, now believed to be living in Chengdu, but he did not return emails and instant messages requesting comment.

News of the blog surfaces as the United States and China have waged a war of words over hacking in recent days.

