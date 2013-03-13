Cardinal Jorge Maria Bergoglio Of Argentina Is The New Pope

Earlier today a cloud of white smoke signified the Vatican picked a new leader of the Catholic Church: Cardinal Jorge Maria Bergoglio, who hails from Argentina. The decision comes after days of top-secret meetings and five total votes.
Bergoglio, who will be known as Pope Francis, is the first Jesuit Pope. The 76-year-old has been the Archbishop of Buenos Aires and was elevated to Cardinal in 2001. It didn’t come as a complete surprise: He reportedly had the second most votes in the previous election that put the now-Pope Emeritus in charge of the Vatican.
Upon news that a new Pope had been named, the Pope’s official Twitter account also seemed to be reactivated.
HABEMUS PAPAM FRANCISCUM
— Pontifex (@Pontifex) March 13, 2013
Earlier his month, Fast Company came up with some suggestions for the Catholic Church on how to make the Pope more accessible to his followers through social media.
So how did the Twittersphere react to the announcement of a new Pope?
if freakin’ Rodman walks out on that balcony, I’m maxing out to Satan
— Sam Youngman (@samyoungman) March 13, 2013
RT @alexjamesfitz: istherewhitesmoke.com
— Colin Jones (@colinjones) March 13, 2013
New Pope news soon! You might want to follow @thetweetofgod for all papal updates. He has an “in”.
— Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) March 13, 2013
If they introduce the new Pope at 2:45 EST, they can use the Champions League anthem.
— Steve Rushin (@SteveRushin) March 13, 2013
I don’t even get what this emoticon is. Pope hats? RT @pccs_va: HABEMUS PAPAM \o/ \o/ \o/ \o/ \o/ \o/
— Lizzie O’Leary (@lizzieohreally) March 13, 2013
Wow! The #PapalPrimary did not take as long as suggested. I remember how the selection of a #Pope 35 years ago led to a changed world.
— Philip J. Crowley (@PJCrowley) March 13, 2013
Everyone yelling WE HAVE A POPE!Everyone’s going down to Good Hall to watch!!!
— Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) March 13, 2013
[Photo courtesy of Flickr user Doug8888]