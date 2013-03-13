Twitter Developing Music App: Report

Twitter is reportedly planning to launch a music app by the end of the month, according to CNET’s Casey Newton. According to the report, the app would recommend music for users and then stream songs through SoundCloud.

The news comes as Twitter seems to be updating everything from advertising to the interface in the constant battle with Facebook. CNET reports that the social media site acquired social music site We Are Hunted last year and is using its technology to form their own app.

Twitter’s focus on music also matches one of Facebook’s main focuses with its redesign: Mark Zuckerberg‘s company announced earlier this month that Facebook users would have a separate music newsfeed. It also comes only weeks after the launch of Twitter’s new video service, Vine.

