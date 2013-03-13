Andy Rubin Steps Down As Head Of Android

Andy Rubin is stepping down from the head of the Android team, Google announced on Wednesday. The surprise news came only days after Rubin cancelled his SXSW address (he was replaced by another Googler), Business Insider points out.

Larry Page announced the departure on Google’s official blog (read the full note here), but it’s not immediately clear why Rubin is leaving.

“Sergey and I first heard about Android back in 2004, when Andy Rubin came to visit us at Google. He believed that aligning standards around an open-source operating system would drive innovation across the mobile industry. Most people thought he was nuts,” he wrote. “But his insight immediately struck a chord because at the time it was extremely painful developing services for mobile devices.”

Android, of course, ended up being a huge success for Google, with more than 750 million Android devices in the marketplace.

Pinchai, Page wrote, will take on the leadership position at Android in addition to his job at Chrome and working on Apps.

