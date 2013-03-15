Does Your Company Listen To Social Media–Or Simply Hear It?

One of the first questions I invariably ask when meeting with a communications team for the first time is, “How do you use digital communications and social media to listen to your customers?”

From startups to corporations, the response all too often jumps to online monitoring. Companies believe they can prove they are listening because they know their “share of voice” vis-à-vis competitors and have a sometimes-extensive set of charts and graphs from their sentiment monitoring. They know if the conversation has shifted more positive, more negative, or more neutral about their brand.

This can be useful information. But you can gather it all and still not really understand much of anything about your actual customers.

In our book Spreadable Media, my coauthors and I call such monitoring processes “acts of hearing.” In its primary definition, hearing is the act of physically receiving and recording that a sound has been uttered.

So, if monitoring is hearing, how do companies listen?

Listening implies an active process of paying attention to what someone else is saying. Most companies don’t do nearly as much of that, primarily because it’s more complicated to do. It requires looking at the context of what people are saying. It requires developing an understanding of the actual people you’re communicating with and not immediately turning them into statistics. It requires making listening to your customers in social media like real, human communication.

For startups with limited resources to dedicate toward social media, budget often goes toward launching platforms for the company and online monitoring processes. Companies err toward those things because they seem deceptively precise, whereas the processes of listening will always be incomplete and messy. Marketing teams can set our KPIs and measure their ROI and have numbers to report up and across the chain.