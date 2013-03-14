Learn To Think About Innovation Like A CEO

Innovation has become an evergreen subject simply because it is no longer a luxury. It is now a necessity. Gone are the days of the gold watch at retirement. Today, you must earn your daily bread, well, daily.

Shrinking product life cycles, unorthodox competition, and receding barriers to entry across categories have created an unprecedented need to unleash corporate creativity. However, before you set off to “innovate,” here are a few things to keep in mind that your CEO wants you to know.

1. It’s not (only) about the product.

Everyone has the opportunity to innovate. Oftentimes net wealth creation comes not from the product, but from innovations in supply chain (Zara), pricing (Google AdWords), marketing (Red Bull), the customer experience (Celebration Health), process (P&G), and people (Zappos customer service). Think outside the product. Think about ways in which you can solve problems within in the business, not only within the category.

2. The future is in the tail, but the money is in the mean.

Keep your eye on the fringe, learn from it, and let it inspire you. Then ask: how might this change our core business to drive incremental revenues or profits? Think McDonald’s, for example. Coffee chains over the past couple decades have become kind of a big deal. For McDonald’s, Option A could have been: open a chain of Starbuck’s knock-offs. Option B (reality): serve coffee drinks under the Golden Arches. Large corporations are often distracted by emerging and fringe opportunities that may inspire but are not big enough to move the needle on the core business. Study the tail, but sell to the mean. That will move the needle on today’s business giving you the freedom to invest in tomorrow’s business. As the fringe becomes mainstream, not only will you have protected your core business you will have bought an option on the future.

3. Create demand for creativity, and reward it.

Academic research (notably that of Harvard’s Teresa Amabile) has revealed that intrinsic motivation is a significant driver of creativity. People who care, create. And extrinsic motivation (think monetary awards) can sometimes have an adverse affect on creativity (you’re working for the money and not for the answer). At the heart of innovation incentives is a single issue: how to motivate people to want to create? In a conversation with a CEO client of mine, he put it this way: “How can we create demand for innovation internally?” From his point of view, he can tell people to do many things (reduce budgets by 10%, develop business unit strategies, etc.) however he knows there is only one thing he can’t do with any degree of success as a leader. He can’t demand that people innovate. He can only create the conditions for them to want to do so. In order to create demand you need to create the environment for innovation to work. Tend to the soil and great things happen.

Many companies fail at getting scale with innovation simply because they work on the supply side of innovation internally–they create the tools, funding mechanisms, and processes–but fail to create the demand within the company for people to step forward with their best ideas.

Beyond infrastructure, you must work on the culture of the company. That begins by working on the culture within your team. Create incentives that matter not only to the company, but also to individuals. It starts with a simple question you can ask of each of your team members: Why do you work here? Once they’ve answered, ask them again: Why do you really work here? And then ask them: If you could create the perfect conditions within your job such that Monday mornings felt like Friday afternoons, what would those conditions be? Give people what they want. You’ll be surprised at what they’ll deliver.