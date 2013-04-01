Your Company’s Worst Habits, And How To Fix Them

As a business leader, one of the things I always marvel at is how much crap creeps into a business operation over time. Processes go out of date (and become void of any usefulness) yet they remain as habits.

New chaotic and reactive activities crop up in lieu of sensible processes or infrastructure, misunderstandings cause stalls, re-work, and duplication, and silos block useful communication–and this is when everyone is generally motivated to get along. Misaligned, politicized organizations have a whole raft of additional obstacles that block growth.

Habit is a very powerful force that makes organizations get stuck doing things the same way over and over again. Habits become ingrained (good and bad ones). And then everyone gets too over-busy to think about how there might be a better way to do something. One of most useful things I repeatedly did in my career was to step outside of the current business’s tendencies and really observe, question, and then improve them.

Here are 3 of my favorite approaches:

1. Be the new guy

When you start a new job, you need to first figure out what is going on. You’re the new guy. So you need to observe and learn. You ask a lot of questions and you do an assessment. You consider what is working and not working, and you identify stuff that is missing or broken. Why not pretend to be the new guy in your current job?

If you came in with a fresh perspective and looked at your organization’s structure priorities, processes, and habits–without any familiarity or fondness for any of them–which ones would genuinely impress you? And which ones would embarrass you, and make you think, “man, that needs to change?”