How Do You Deal With Online Trolls?

These days it seems everyone has an idea– or 12 — on how best to handle online bullies or trolls.

British boxer Curtis Woodhouse, meanwhile, has developed a truly novel way of dealing with Internet trolls. After the soccer pro-turned boxer lost a match earlier this month, he was taunted by one of his Twitter followers. And this is how Woodhouse reacted.

@kinkwadze @jimmyob88 ill give£1000 to anybody that provides me with address and picture of this man! knock knock!! — curtis woodhouse (@woodhousecurtis) March 11, 2013

A spot of troll hunting.

It wasn’t hard to find the troll.

@kinkwadze@jimmyob88 james o brian,mount view road, you silly silly boy, see you really soon big boy @wit_xx — curtis woodhouse (@woodhousecurtis) March 11, 2013

And so Woodhouse got in his car and went for a little drive…

just on my way to sheffield to have a little chat with a old friend, get the kettle on @jimmyob88 #boxing #football #sillysillyboy — curtis woodhouse (@woodhousecurtis) March 11, 2013

And when he got to the road where his troll lived, he posted a picture.