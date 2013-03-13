How Do You Deal With Online Trolls?

These days it seems everyone has an idea–or 12— on how best to handle online bullies or trolls.
British boxer Curtis Woodhouse, meanwhile, has developed a truly novel way of dealing with Internet trolls. After the soccer pro-turned boxer lost a match earlier this month, he was taunted by one of his Twitter followers. And this is how Woodhouse reacted.
@kinkwadze @jimmyob88 ill give£1000 to anybody that provides me with address and picture of this man! knock knock!!
— curtis woodhouse (@woodhousecurtis) March 11, 2013
A spot of troll hunting.
It wasn’t hard to find the troll.
@kinkwadze@jimmyob88 james o brian,mount view road, you silly silly boy, see you really soon big boy @wit_xx
— curtis woodhouse (@woodhousecurtis) March 11, 2013
And so Woodhouse got in his car and went for a little drive…
just on my way to sheffield to have a little chat with a old friend, get the kettle on @jimmyob88 #boxing #football #sillysillyboy
— curtis woodhouse (@woodhousecurtis) March 11, 2013
And when he got to the road where his troll lived, he posted a picture.
right Jimbob im here !!!!! someone tell me what number he lives at, or do I have to knock on every door#itsshowtime twitter.com/woodhousecurti…
— curtis woodhouse (@woodhousecurtis) March 11, 2013
Guess what suddenly appeared out of the Twittersphere? An apology.
“@jimmyob88: @woodhousecurtis i am sorry its getting abit out of hand i am in the wrong i accept that” hahahahahahahaha barmed it
— Franny Challoner (@frannyjc) March 11, 2013
To the end, Woodhouse treated the whole thing with humor.
just found out you can block people!! could of let me know earlier i could have saved 20 quid in petrol! #jimmybrownpants #boxing #football
— curtis woodhouse (@woodhousecurtis) March 11, 2013
And so, dear readers, how do you react to online abuse, bullying and general troll nastiness? Do you flame back, do you ignore them and merely count your followers, or do you just block the nastiness? Is it a part of online life, or do you think that there should be a way of holding them to account, either through the courts, or, perhaps, with more medieval methods? Land your blows in the comments section, please.
[Image: Flickr user ElMarto]