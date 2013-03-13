Google Now For iOS Video Hits YouTube–Briefly

A low-resolution promo video for the iOS version of Google Now has been pulled from YouTube just hours after it was inadvertently leaked. Mountain View’s competitor to Siri has, up until now, only been available on Android, and there is still no indication how far away its actual iOS launch will be.
Google has been pursuing a “catch Apple on its own turf” policy for some time now. They’ve been upping their engineers and programmers in the iOS dev department, and have re-engineered apps for many of their services, such as YouTube and Google Maps, which were not originally allowed a seat at the iPhone 5 table by Cupertino.
[Image via Engadget screenshot]