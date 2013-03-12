Facebook Co-Founder Launches A New Foundation

Facebook and Asana co-founder Dustin Moskovitz has teamed up with his partner, former Wall Street Journal reporter Cari Tuna, to create Good Ventures , a philanthropic foundation that has just launched a website which states its mission is to “help humanity thrive.”

Good Ventures has allocated funding towards issues such as preventing and treating malaria, marriage equality, and small enterprise support, Tech Crunch reports. Grants have averaged around $250,000. “The primary goal of our giving is to improve the lives of as many people as possible as much as possible,” its new website states.



[Image courtesy of flickr user Brad Ruggles]

[Ed. note: An earlier version of this story misstated Good Ventures’ involvement in malaria treatment–they’re preventing it, not curing it (we wish!). They’re also not directly involved in creating wells for clean drinking water. And their grants average $250,000 right now, not $50,000. TechCrunch originally got this stuff wrong. And we repeated it. You decide who’s the bigger dummy.]