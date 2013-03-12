T-Mobile And MetroPCS To Merge

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski said that allowing the fourth and fifth largest U.S. wireless carriers to combine will benefit consumers. One of these benefits is more high-speed wireless service. “I have said before, mutual consent implies mutual benefit, and it is accordingly in the public interest for freely-negotiated contracts to be allowed and enforced so long as third parties are not harmed,” he added.

T-Mobile is owned by Deutsche Telekom, Germany’s largest telephone company. In 2011, T-Mobile was the target of a failed purchase attempt by AT&T. The merger now means that T-Mobile will take on subscribers and capacity from MetroPCS to compete with AT&T, Verizon Wireless and Sprint Nextel Corp.



