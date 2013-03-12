First Vine Art Sold From Moving Image Art Fair

Angela Washko, a New York-based artist is believed to be the first artist to sell a piece of “Vine Art” with her sale of her short film to curator and collector Myriam Vanneschi, the Guardian reported on Tuesday.

“It represents an alternative model to the gallery system,” Vanneschi told the newspaper. “When art becomes solely a commodity, I find it very uninteresting, but I see buying internet-based art as very interesting, as an alternative.”

Washko originally submitted the Vine piece for the Moving Image Art Fair, which featured 20 short clips uploaded to a longer video on Vine (for more explanation on how artists managed to put videos longer than six seconds on Vine, read this).

The curators of the show told ArtInfo that they believe many more important works are on the way from Vine. “I think Vine has already shown that it’s a pretty unique medium for video art within the art world as well as for amateurs,” said Kyle Chayka. “There’s something about being able to edit really easily on-screen, which was previously the domain of really complicated software. It demystifies filmmaking and leads to a really fun, improvisational creation process that artists are adapting to immediately.”

Because of the nature of the artwork, buying it doesn’t exactly mean taking the piece of work home: Vanneschi said she will probably let Washko upload it on her own Vine account. Other options include uploading the video on her own social media accounts or websites.

What do you think? Is Vine art the next big thing? Tell us in the comments.