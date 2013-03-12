Cyber Attack Poses More Threats Than Any Other Type Of Terrorism: Security Chief

In what is just the latest warning about the prevalence and possibility of cyber attacks, the director of national intelligence told a Senate committee Tuesday that a cyber attack could cripple American infrastructure, the New York Times reported . Those types of attacks, James R. Clapper Jr. warned, are more of a dangerous immediate threat than any other type of terrorism.

The warning comes as China and the United States have volleyed back and forth accusations of hacking and other types of cyber crimes and as Congress is still working to get a proper cybersecurity bill into signed legislation. In his State of the Union address, President Obama urged Congress to pass legislation to protect the country from such attacks.

Don’t panic yet: Clapper said in his testimony that even “less advanced but highly motivated actors” could carry out such a damaging attack, though agencies saw only a “remote” chance in the next two years that one would be pulled off.

