Scoop.it Partnering With MailChimp For Easier Newsletters

Scoop.It , the site that allows users to make and share their own topical “magazines”, is partnering with email marketing site MailChimp to make it easier to deliver newsletters with curated content from their Scoop.It pages.

“Most businesses and professionals struggle to simply create one relevant newsletter per month,” said Guillaume Decugis, CEO and co-founder of Scoop.it in a press release. “Add newsletter design, copywriting, copyediting, and form editing to this and professionals are met with the very challenging problem of a time and resource-intensive process. Curating and publishing engaging content is a solution that offers a way to enrich newsletters in an efficient and impactful way.”

MailChimp already works with a number of other sites and apps to give their email marketing expertise including Facebook, Twitter, Hootsuite, Pinterest and more.

Scoop.It users what do you think? Tell us in the comments.