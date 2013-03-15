Jonah Berger Knows How to Make This Video Go Viral

When Jonah Berger was in college his grandmother suggested he read Malcolm Gladwell’s The Tipping Point , which explored how small things can make large impacts. While the book helped inspire Berger’s career, he says Gladwell got it wrong and didn’t back up his ideas with science.

He likes making bold statements like that because they inspire emotional reactions, a key element in getting people to share content.

“Controversy encourages discussion,” Berger says.

His new book, Contagious: Why Things Catch On, details how companies, individuals, and organizations can use word of mouth to help their products gain popularity.

