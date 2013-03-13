How Arianna Huffington Defines Success

At the Wall Street Journal , Arianna Huffington writes that Sheryl Sandberg’s Lean In has unleashed a range of conversations–including what world, exactly, is being leaned into.

To Huffington, we’re failing to understand the nature of success.

“This is a great moment…to acknowledge that the current male-dominated model of success isn’t working for women,” she writes, “and it’s not working for men, either.”

Arianna Huffington

Pretty tightly wound. Huffington notes that self-reported stress has gone up for both sexes in the past 30 years–18 percent for women, 25 percent for men. A recent Harvard Medical School study estimated that U.S. companies lose $63.2 billion to sleep deprivation every year. And women, Huffington notes, are more likely to feel stressed at work.

With our current “time macho” culture, we’ve got stressed-out leaders in politics, business, and media making awful decisions.

“What they lack is not smarts but wisdom,” she says. “And it’s much harder to tap into your wisdom, recognizing the icebergs before they hit the Titanic–a big part of leadership–when you’re running on empty.”

Huffington calls upon a lovely French phrase: reculer pour mieux sauter, which loosely translates as lean back to jump higher. Or in other words, relax and you’ll be more productive.

For Huffington, what’s missing is measurement: