Vimeo On Demand Is The Video Network’s Latest Play For Pay

By Kit Eaton1 minute Read

Vimeo has added a new “Vimeo On Demand” service so its subscribers can earn income by sharing popular videos over its social network. Unlike traditional pay-per-view services on cable channels, Vimeo On Demand doesn’t include live streaming.

Vimeo’s charging 10% of the income, leaving the lion’s share for the content uploader–and thus making it potentially a very attractive service to professional video makers who already have popular content. The pricing is, Vimeo notes, up to the users themselves, a little like its Vimeo Movies effort. A user’s Vimeo On Demand landing page is also fully customizable so users can make it match their “work and bring it to life.”

Vimeo is on a growth spurt at the moment, and recently bought animated GIF company Echograph.

[Image: Flickr user vancouverfilmschool]

