LinkedIn Buying Pulse For Up To $100 Million: Report

LinkedIn has scooped up news aggregator app Pulse for a decent pile of cash. The social networking site for professionals has been steadily adding to its diet of resumes with a large side order of content. LinkedIn declined to say how much it paid for Pulse, but it’s thought to be between $50 million and $100 million. The addition of Pulse, which is, in turn, doing interesting things with smaller social media sites like Instagram and Tumblr, should up the engagement factor on LinkedIn by the power of a lot.

AllThingsD’s Kara Swisher got it on the nose yesterday when she picked LinkedIn to swipe the San Francisco-based app firm, despite the fact that both Microsoft (a previous Pulse collaborator) and Yahoo, whose hunt for a “significant acquisition” is already last week’s news, had been in the running, as well as less credible rumors that Facebook and Amazon were both interested.

Swisher’s colleague Peter Kafka feels the acquisition will do great things for both firms–adding LinkedIn’s user database to the reach of Pulse’s content can only be a good thing. Kafka also points out that LinkedIn’s head of content, Dan Roth, had a similar idea when he worked at Fortune.